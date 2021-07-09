Cancel
Salt Lake County, UT

Local faith leaders call for federal relief funds to be used to end homelessness in Salt Lake County

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rev. Brigette Weier, of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, speaks as faith leaders urged Salt Lake County government officials to use federal funds for housing to reduce homelessness for families, people with disabilities and senior citizens in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 8, 2021. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — Faith leaders from the Utah [Coalition of Religious Communities](Coalition of Religious Communities) set up tents outside the Salt Lake County Government Center on Thursday to speak with county officials, urging them to end homelessness by allocating $45 million in federal funding the county will receive through the American Rescue Plan Act towards various projects.

