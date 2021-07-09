University of North Carolina Pembroke names Jeff Howard from ETSU vice chancellor for Student Affairs
PEMBROKE, N.C. — Dr. Jeff Howard has been named vice chancellor for Student Affairs at the University of North Carolina Pembroke. He most recently serving as associate vice president for Student Life and Enrollment at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City. His selection comes after a national search guided by a campus committee made up of faculty, staff and students, according to a UNC Pembroke news release.www.timesnews.net
