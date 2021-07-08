NYC Launching Academic Recovery Plan
New York City officials are launching a 635 million coronavirus academic recovery plan for New York City K through 12 students. The money will go toward ordering 175-thousand more tablet devices for digital learning and millions of more books in classrooms. Schools chancellor Meisha Porter also says what’s called a Universal Mosaic Curriculum is being developed and it will be culturally relevant for the many different ethnic backgrounds in the schools.www.wbgo.org
