New York City, NY

NYC Launching Academic Recovery Plan

By WBGO
wbgo.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City officials are launching a 635 million coronavirus academic recovery plan for New York City K through 12 students. The money will go toward ordering 175-thousand more tablet devices for digital learning and millions of more books in classrooms. Schools chancellor Meisha Porter also says what’s called a Universal Mosaic Curriculum is being developed and it will be culturally relevant for the many different ethnic backgrounds in the schools.

