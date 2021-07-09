Parsons 11-year-old reaches #1 in cornhole national rankings

PARSONS, Ks. – At the young age of eleven years old, cornhole player, Alex Hicks, has already reached the top of his sport. “He just goes out there and plays, not thinking about it,” says friend and professional cornhole player, Kyle Hutley. ” He shoots his shots and most of the time, makes them. It definitely works out well for him. He has ice in his veins. He just shows up and plays at the highest level every time and I think that’s what makes him so good.”