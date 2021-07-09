Navajo Division of Public Safety cancels Amber Alert for two children

Three children have been found safe and two suspects are in custody after an Amber Alert was issued by Union City Police on Friday afternoon.According to authorities, suspect Christian King, 35, had made suicidal comments to his family and has an active warrant out for child sexual assault.The children, from Edmond, Oklahoma, who are 13, 12, and 6, were last been seen around 7am Thursday in the Edmond area, reported News 9. They were found safe and well in Owasso, where their father has family in the area, according to Fox 23 News.All three children were said to have been travelling with the suspects in a 2006 Honda Accord with the Oklahoma licence plate JNJ839.Union City authorities are also considering 32-year-old Samantha King as a suspect in the case. Read More 'Abortion reversal' bill introduced in GOP-led Ohio HouseCourt orders shorter sentence for 'Tiger King' Joe ExoticIn 'Stillwater,' Matt Damon bridges Oklahoma and France