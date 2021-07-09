Cancel
Public Safety

Navajo Division of Public Safety cancels Amber Alert for two children

By Jordan Miller
Salt Lake Tribune
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Navajo Division of Public Safety canceled an Amber Alert issued Thursday night after the two children were found safe. They had have taken by their father in Aneth, Utah, according to a Facebook post from the Navajo Police Department. At about 4:21 p.m., 16-month-old Bailey Begay and 3-month-old Braidin...

www.sltrib.com

Comments / 0

California StatePosted by
KTAR News

Amber Alert canceled after Surprise toddler, mother found in California

PHOENIX — An Amber Alert was canceled after a toddler girl who been taken by her mother from a Surprise home was found safe, authorities said late Tuesday. Fallon Costello, 27, and 2-year-old daughter Paytan Costello, were found at a Greyhound bus station in San Bernardino, California, around 10:30 p.m., nearly 12 hours after they left home near 99th Avenue and Greenway Road.
Public SafetyWECT

Amber Alert canceled in N.J.; police say 4-year-old found

(Gray News) - The New Jersey State Police canceled an Amber Alert on Saturday for a missing 4-year-old boy, saying he had been found. No other details were immediately available. Officials issued the Amber Alert for Sebastian Rios on Friday after he was reportedly taken that morning. New Jersey authorities...
Dolores, COGazette

AMBER alert issued for 2 children last seen in Dolores

Navajo Nation police are looking for two children they said were last seen in Dolores on Thursday evening. An AMBER Alert was issued for 3-month-old Braidin Begay and 1-year-old Bailey Begay at around 7:45 p.m. by the Navajo Division of Public Safety after they were reported missing by their mother.
Owasso, OKNews On 6

3 Children Found Safe In Owasso After Amber Alert; Parents In Custody

Three kids have been found safe in Owasso after a statewide Amber Alert was issued Friday. Police said both of the parents have been arrested. The children, who have been identified as 13-year-old Jayden King, 12-year-old Kizzabelle King and 6-year-old Jensen King, are now in DHS Custody after being found at a residence in Owasso.
Public Safetykmyu.tv

AMBER Alert issued for two babies in Navajo Nation

(KUTV) — An AMBER Alert has been issued in the Navajo Nation for two little children — one toddler and one infant — who are possibly with their father in a truck with an temporary license plate. Anyone with information is asked to call 505.368.1360 / 1351 or to call 911.
Owasso, OKKOKI FOX 23

UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, kids found safe in Owasso

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE: All three children have been found safe in Owasso. The parents, Christian and Samantha King, are in custody. Police believe King went to Owasso because he has family in the area. US Marshal’s fugitive task force is involved. An Amber Alert has been issued out...
Union City, OKKOCO

AMBER ALERT ISSUED: Union City police looking for three missing children

UNION CITY, Okla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for three missing children, according to Union City police. Officers are looking for 12-year-old Kizzabelle King and 6-year-old Jensen King. They were reportedly last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday in Edmond. Police also listed 13-year-old Jayden King as a victim. He stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall and has blue eyes and brown hair.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Missing children found after Amber Alert issued in Oklahoma

Three children have been found safe and two suspects are in custody after an Amber Alert was issued by Union City Police on Friday afternoon.According to authorities, suspect Christian King, 35, had made suicidal comments to his family and has an active warrant out for child sexual assault.The children, from Edmond, Oklahoma, who are 13, 12, and 6, were last been seen around 7am Thursday in the Edmond area, reported News 9. They were found safe and well in Owasso, where their father has family in the area, according to Fox 23 News.All three children were said to have been travelling with the suspects in a 2006 Honda Accord with the Oklahoma licence plate JNJ839.Union City authorities are also considering 32-year-old Samantha King as a suspect in the case. Read More 'Abortion reversal' bill introduced in GOP-led Ohio HouseCourt orders shorter sentence for 'Tiger King' Joe ExoticIn 'Stillwater,' Matt Damon bridges Oklahoma and France
Public Safetyprovidencejournal.com

Amber alert canceled for infant in stolen car

PAWTUCKET — Rhode Island State Police on Saturday night issued an Amber Alert for an infant left in a car that was stolen, but the alert was canceled at 7:40 p.m. when the child and vehicle were found, according to the state police. According to the alert, the 6-month-old childwas...
Colorado StateKKTV

Amber Alert canceled early Thursday morning in Colorado; child safely located

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (7/15): Just after midnight on Thursday, the Amber Alert in Colorado for 1-year-old Gabrielle Martinez was canceled. It isn’t clear if her father will face any charges for the incident. ____________________________________________. PREVIOUS (7/14): Westminster police are reporting a 1-year-old girl could be in danger Wednesday...

