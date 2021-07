Three days after I meet Emma Corrin, who shot to fame – and made millions cry, again – as Princess Diana in The Crown, the talented 25-year-old posts some photographs on Instagram that have everyone talking about her. They’re artful black-and-white shots of the actor wearing breast-binding – which has a flattening effect on the body’s outline and is often associated with trans men and people who feel their gender does not fit the traditional male/female binary. Corrin, who added the pronouns she/they (rather than she/her) to her profile in June, adds a nod to trans clothiers gc2b and writes: “It’s all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that’s OK! Embrace it.”