Twins 5, Tigers 3: wtf am I going to have to recap a win? Was not prepared for this.
In an exciting battle for literally nothing except whose fans care the least, the Twins and Tigers competed against each-other at baseball. Or so I’m told. I assumed the Twins would lose because they are the Twins and was gonna ignore the recap again in favor of some weird fan-fic again, but a win means I should probably recap the real action. So, uh, let’s see if I recall how to do that!www.twinkietown.com
Comments / 0