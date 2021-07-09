Cancel
Twins 5, Tigers 3: wtf am I going to have to recap a win? Was not prepared for this.

By Tawny Jarvi
Twinkie Town
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an exciting battle for literally nothing except whose fans care the least, the Twins and Tigers competed against each-other at baseball. Or so I’m told. I assumed the Twins would lose because they are the Twins and was gonna ignore the recap again in favor of some weird fan-fic again, but a win means I should probably recap the real action. So, uh, let’s see if I recall how to do that!

