Twins 5, Tigers 3: wtf am I going to have to recap a win? Was not prepared for this.

I don’t know about you, but every time I see Liam Hendricks close out a game with his massive fist pump I get annoyed. Mainly because he’s another “what could’ve been.” Also, probably because it means the Twins have likely just lost. Should I be happy for him and his success? Sure. I just cannot forget the 18 agonizing starts it took before he recorded his first win with the Twins in 2012. That’s 17 games started with Minnesota and no wins. It was just unbelievable, but here we are. He’s one of the best relievers in the game, leads the AL in saves and just closed out the All-Star Game. Oh, he’s also making $54 million over the next three years.