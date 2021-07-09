Asian Stocks Down, COVID Variants Continue to Spread

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Asia Pacific stocks were down Friday morning as concerns continue to mount about the spread of COVID-19 variants. China’s Shanghai Composite inched down 0.05% by 10:14 PM ET (2:14 AM GMT) and the Shenzhen Component fell 1.14%. Data released earlier in the day said that the consumer price index (CPI) grew a smaller-than-expected 1.1% year-on-year in June, while contracting a bigger-than-expected 0.4% month-on-month.

