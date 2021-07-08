Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake, aftershocks strike California-Nevada border, felt throughout Bay Area

By KTVU Staff
fox5ny.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, Calif - Several earthquakes struck along the California-Nevada state line Thursday afternoon. According to the United States Geological Survey, the first temblor was a magnitude 6.0 and hit in Alpine County at 3:49 p.m. It's preliminary magnitude was 5.9. That quake was followed a series of aftershocks in the eastern edge of California, ranging from a magnitude 2.6 to a magnitude 4.2. Seismologist said aftershocks of that size are not rare following an earthquake of that magnitude.

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Sierra Nevada#Aftershocks#Calif#Extreme Weather#Usgs#State Route 89#Caltrans#Ktvu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy