Prep roundup: Heelan baseball sweeps Council Bluffs Lincoln in doubleheader

The Bishop Heelan baseball team earned a doubleheader sweep on Thursday night against Council Bluffs Lincoln, as the Crusaders beat the Lynx by scores of 5-2, and 8-1. In the first game, freshman Jaron Bleeker threw a complete game, allowing six hits while striking out two batters. Brady Baker went 1-for-3 in the game with an RBI single, while junior teammate Jackson Freebern was 1-for-3 with a single, and two stolen bases. Senior Brayden Pratt was 1-for-2, with a single, a run scored, a walk, and a stolen base.