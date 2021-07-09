Cancel
Erie County, NY

Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition working to prevent gun violence

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 11 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the spike in gun violence here in Western New York and across the state, some advocates locally believe a different approach is needed. "We are trying to address the violence in our communities, and I ask myself the same questions. 'Where were we long before the violence started?' " said Dina Thompson, the executive director of the Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition (ECRJC).

www.wgrz.com

Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

