Author with SML ties publishes book: ‘Broken Little Believer’

There’s a first time for everything. Have you ever said, “I should write a book.” I’ve said that many a time, but I actually only did it once. A long time ago Ron Nordyke said that to his very small granddaughter and his mind began to wander off like it will do. All at once a story began to come to me. To make a very long story short, he wrote things down, and changed it, and I began to draw and take pictures, and rewrite, and draw and paint, and ask questions, and ask advice and try to get the pictures to dovetail with the text.