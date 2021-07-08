Author with SML ties publishes book: ‘Broken Little Believer’
Shane Svorec, a daughter-in-law of Smith Mountain Lake residents, published her new book “Broken Little Believer” on June 29 through Author Academy Elite. “Through the back seat of her family’s Volkswagen bus, author Shane Svorec takes readers on an unforgettable journey that touches and inspires hearts of all ages,” a press release about her book stated. “Penning real-life experiences and common struggles of today, she writes with relevance and vulnerability in an effort to reach others and make true connections. Weaving life lessons throughout the journey, she shares ‘pieces’ of her life that are both pretty and painful while beautifully illustrating how they all connect to create purpose.”www.smithmountaineagle.com
