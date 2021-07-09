Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Tallies 10th homer

I’m typing these links (filling in for Anders, who does these links without fail and is so great about them and I just want to shout him out publicly for it) while watching Quick Pitch, MLB Network’s daily summation of what happened in MLB that day. So far heading into the break I’ve gotten a tease about Ohtani beating out an infield hit, aka something scores of players do across the league every day, and also him hitting his 34th home run; no mention in the teaser of the Mariners taking that series from a division rival and putting a little space between them and the supposedly-contending Angels in the standings to begin the second half; no mention of Logan Gilbert hitting a new career high in strikeouts.