Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Tallies 10th homer

CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Dodgers. Chisholm led off the bottom of the first inning with his 10th home run of the season to supply Miami with its only run of the game. It was only his third long ball in 28 games since June 6, though he's still managed 16 RBI and 17 runs scored in that span. For the season, Chisholm has maintained a .254/.316/.438 line with 10 stolen bases, 34 runs scored and 32 RBI across 264 plate appearances.

