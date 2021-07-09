Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Athletics' Jake Diekman: Tallies seventh save

CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Diekman allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Astros. Diekman earned his seventh save of the season, but his first since May 26. He was presumably called upon in favor of Lou Trivino due to lefties Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker being due up in the final frame. Given that Trivino has racked up 13 saves to this point in the season -- seven of which came since Diekman's most recent save prior to Thursday -- Trivino should be considered the Athletics' primary closer. However, with Trevor Rosenthal (hip/shoulder) ruled out for the season, Diekman should still see occasional save chances moving forward.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Trivino
Person
Trevor Rosenthal
Person
Jake Diekman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Astros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBTimes Union

Cleveland-Oakland Runs

Athletics first. Mark Canha grounds out to shortstop, Amed Rosario to Bobby Bradley. Elvis Andrus called out on strikes. Matt Olson doubles to deep right center field. Mitch Moreland doubles to deep right field. Matt Olson scores. Ramon Laureano called out on strikes. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1...
MLBCBS Sports

MLB Home Run Derby 2021: Shohei Ohtani upset by Juan Soto in dramatic swing-off

Monday night, Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was among the MLB stars to take his hacks in the 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Ohtani took an MLB-leading 33 homers into the Home Run Derby -- no other player has more than 28 homers this season -- and was the odds-on favorite to win the thing.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBDetroit Free Press

How Detroit Tigers' Michael Fulmer, Matthew Boyd are recovering from injuries

Detroit Tigers reliever Michael Fulmer started his rehabilitation activity in early July by traveling to Lakeland, Florida, to recover from a right cervical spine strain, which sent him to the 10-day injured list June 27. Fulmer, 28, is "doing great" and on track to return, manager AJ Hinch said Saturday....
MLBNew York Post

Edwin Diaz implodes in ninth as Mets fall to lowly Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Edwin Diaz drilled the first batter he faced with the first pitch he threw Saturday night — and soon the Mets’ worst nightmare was unfolding. The two-run lead Diaz had been handed wasn’t safe, just as a sizable advantage an inning earlier had become tenuous in the hands of Seth Lugo.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Chicago White Sox release veteran outfielder Eaton

When the White Sox brought Adam Eaton back in early December, they were hoping the right fielder would produce like he did in 2019. Helping the Nationals win the World Series two years ago, Eaton hit .279/.365/.428 with 25 doubles, 7 triples, 15 home runs, 49 RBI and 15 stolen bases.
MLBclevelandstar.com

Brewers top Reds for seventh straight home win

Avisail Garcia hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers cooled off the visiting Cincinnati Reds 5-3 on Thursday, matching a season high with their seventh straight home victory. With the game tied at 3-3 in the eighth, Omar Narvaez singled off Brad Brach (0-1)...
MLBnumberfire.com

Willi Castro hitting seventh for Tigers in Thursday opener

Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander J.A. Happ and the Minnesota Twins. Castro was held out of Wednesday's lineup for maintenance. He is replacing Harold Castro on second base Thursday and hitting seventh. numberFire’s models project Willi for 10.6 FanDuel...
MLBThe Good Phight

Zack Wheeler deserves to be in the MVP conversation

Let’s start with a classic game of “guess the mystery players.” These are the WAR totals that four players in the National League put up before the All-Star break:. Player A: 5.4 fWAR, 5.0 bWAR, 3.6 WARP (average 4.66) Player B: 4.6 fWAR, 4.9 bWAR, 3.5 WARP (average 4.33) Player...
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Yan Gomes: Tallies three hits in loss

Gomes went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Padres. Gomes doubled his first two times up and came around to score off the bat of Josh Harrison in the fifth. It was the second instance in which he's recorded multiple extra-base hits in a game this year. The 33-year-old backstop is slashing .266/.323/.443 with eight homers, 30 RBI, 28 runs scored and a 13:43 BB:K over 220 plate appearances. Gomes doesn't have much competition for reps at the moment after Alex Avila (calf) went on the injured list over the weekend and should be rostered in most leagues given the lack of depth at his position.
Kansas City, MOLog Cabin Democrat

Royals draft UCA's Cameron in seventh round

University of Central Arkansas pitcher Noah Cameron was taken in the seventh round by the Kansas City Royals in Monday’s Major League Baseball Draft. Cameron, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound left-hander from St. Joseph, Missouri, is UCA’s 13th MLB draftee since 2011 and the fifth selected by Kansas City in the past four years.
MLBnumberfire.com

Nick Ahmed hitting seventh for Diamondbacks Wednesday night

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. Ahmed is hitting seventh after being held out of Tuesday's lineup. Josh Rojas is joining Pavin Smith and David Peralta in the outfield. numberFire’s models project Ahmed for 8.7...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels to promote top OF prospect Brandon Marsh

The Angels announced they’re promoting top outfield prospect Brandon Marsh before Sunday's game against the Mariners. The 23-year-old will get the start in center field Sunday afternoon, making his major league debut in the process. Infielder Kean Wong was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake to create active roster space. Marsh was already selected to the 40-man roster last winter to keep him from being taken in the Rule 5 draft.
New London, IAPosted by
Ottumwa Courier

Prep baseball: Sigourney stunned in seventh

NEW LONDON – For six innings on Saturday night, the Sigourney Savages looked every bit like a top 10 high school baseball team. In the seventh and final inning, New London reminded everyone why the seventh-ranked Tigers have only lost once all season. Without recording an out, New London erased...
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Alcides Escobar: Tallies three hits in win

Escobar went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 7-5 win over the Padres. Escobar stayed red hot since appearing for the Nationals over the weekend. The 34-year-old has seven hits, two RBI and a run scored in 12 at-bats thus far. He's spent the majority of his career as the starting shortstop for the Royals, but the Nationals will use him to provide veteran experience at multiple infield positions.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Tallies three hits Sunday

Lux went 3-for-4 with a double and scored twice in Sunday's 5-1 win over Washington. The 23-year-old notched his first three-hit performance of the season in the win and collected his second double in as many games. Lux is batting only .237 this season but has started to pick things up, going 6-for-18 (.333) with four runs and two stolen bases over his past six games.
MLBnumberfire.com

Nico Hoerner batting seventh for Cubs on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Hoerner will start at second base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Sergio Alcantara returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hoerner for 8.3 FanDuel points on...
MLBnumberfire.com

Ha-Seong Kim batting seventh for Padres on Wednesday

San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Kim will start at second base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Nationals. Jake Cronenworth moves to the bench. The Padres implied team total of 4.75 runs...
Premier League247Sports

Vols' Rucker selected in seventh round of MLB Draft

Tennessee All-America junior third baseman Jake Rucker was selected by the Minnesota Twins on Monday in the seventh round of the Major League Baseball Draft. Rucker was taken with the No. 219 overall pick. A Day One starter at Tennessee — first at second base, then at third base —...

Comments / 0

Community Policy