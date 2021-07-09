Athletics' Jake Diekman: Tallies seventh save

Gomes went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Padres. Gomes doubled his first two times up and came around to score off the bat of Josh Harrison in the fifth. It was the second instance in which he's recorded multiple extra-base hits in a game this year. The 33-year-old backstop is slashing .266/.323/.443 with eight homers, 30 RBI, 28 runs scored and a 13:43 BB:K over 220 plate appearances. Gomes doesn't have much competition for reps at the moment after Alex Avila (calf) went on the injured list over the weekend and should be rostered in most leagues given the lack of depth at his position.