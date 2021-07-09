Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WOKV

Alaska man accused of taking over plane, sending it into nosedive

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQ9N0_0arf34SQ00

ANIAK, Alaska — An Alaska man is accused of grabbing the controls of a commercial flight and sending the plane into a nosedive before other passengers subdued him, authorities said.

Jaden Lake-Kameroff, 18, of Bethel, was charged with one count of second-degree terroristic threatening, five counts of first-degree attempted assault, and four counts of third-degree assault, according to a news release from the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

According to Alaska State Troopers, Lake-Kameroff grabbed the controls of a Ryan Air Flight from Bethel to Aniak on Wednesday afternoon, the Anchorage Daily News reported. Lake-Kameroff, who was on the Cessna aircraft with four other passengers, allegedly got up from his seat at around 2:44 p.m., troopers wrote in a news release. He was seated in the second row during the flight, Lee Ryan, president of Ryan Air, told the Daily News.

“During the flight, Jaden got up from his seat and took control of the yoke causing the Cessna Caravan to nosedive,” troopers said in the news release.

The pilot regained control of the plane and landed safely in Aniak after passengers helped restrain Lake-Kameroff, KTUU reported.

Lake-Kameroff was arrested after the plane landed, troopers said.

“Our pilot relied heavily on his training procedures and his professionalism and landed without further incident,” Ryan told the Daily News. “We’re extremely thankful for the safe outcome and extremely grateful for the passengers and the pilot and (flight) command collectively working together to land safely.”

The plane was about 5 miles from the Aniak airport and was preparing to land when Lake-Kameroff grabbed the controls, Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the troopers, told the Daily News.

“Lake-Kameroff had asked the pilot to fly the plane earlier during the flight and initially asked to sit in the unoccupied copilot seat. Both requests were denied by the pilot,” McDaniel wrote the newspaper in an email. “The ultimate motive for Lake-Kameroff’s actions are still being investigated.”

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified about the incident, KTUU reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nosedive#Accident#Aniak#Alaska State Troopers#The Anchorage Daily News#Cessna#The Daily News#Aniak#Adndotcom#Ktuu#Cox Media Group
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WOKV

Bicycle-riding Florida man bitten by alligator after falling into water

STUART, Fla. — A Florida man riding his bicycle at a park was seriously injured Monday when he fell into the water and was attacked by a female alligator, authorities said. According to officials, Robert Bassett, of Palm City, was riding through Halpatiokee Regional Park, at around 11 a.m. EDT when he lost control of his bicycle, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
Hingham, MAPosted by
WOKV

Driver dodging squirrel plows into Abraham Lincoln’s ancestral home

HINGHAM, Mass. — The good news is the squirrel was unharmed. Unfortunately, the 19-year-old driver who swerved to prevent hitting the tree-dwelling rodent instead slammed her 2014 Audi Q7 into the Hingham, Massachusetts, home built by Samuel Lincoln, great-grandfather of the United States’ 16th president, The News & Observer reported.
Posted by
WOKV

Who is Wally Funk, the 82-year-old woman who just went to space?

VAN HORN, Texas — At 82 years old, Wally Funk became the oldest person to fly to space on Tuesday. Funk was one of four crew members to take a trip to space on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ New Shepard vehicle. The flight marked Blue Origin’s first human flight to space, making way for civilians to travel to space.
LifestylePosted by
WOKV

Mask disputes fuel spike in air rage incidents

WASHINGTON — With the rise in airline passengers has come a rise in violence and aggression in our nation's airports and onboard flights throughout the country. On Tuesday, two federal U.S. agencies, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) sounded the alarm on the increasingly unfriendly skies.
Lackawanna, NYPosted by
WOKV

92-year-old woman dies after home explodes in western New York

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — A 92-year old New York woman was killed when her home exploded Tuesday morning, authorities said. According to the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office, Irene Sanok was pronounced dead at the scene in Lackawanna, WKBW reported. Seven other homes were damaged after the explosion, Lackawanna Fire Chief...
Posted by
WOKV

California synagogue shooting suspect pleads guilty

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A 22-year-old former nursing student pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges in connection with a deadly shooting at a Southern California synagogue on the last day of Passover. John T. Earnest avoided the death penalty with his plea in San Diego Superior Court....
ProtestsPosted by
WOKV

Off-duty DEA agent arrested on Capitol riot charges

An off-duty Drug Enforcement Administration agent posed for photographs in which he flashed his DEA badge and firearm outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, according to a court filing Tuesday following the agent's arrest. A video posted on the internet also showed Mark Sami Ibrahim carrying a...
Posted by
WOKV

Russian hacker Levashov sentenced to time already served

A Russian hacker known internationally as the “bot master" was sentenced Tuesday to the 33 months he has already served in custody on federal charges he operated a network of devices used to steal computer credentials, distribute spam and install malicious software. Peter Levashov, 40, pleaded guilty in 2018 to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy