Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

LEADING OFF: Astros' giveaways sure to grab Yanks' attention

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EjLCo_0arf2yOi00

A look at what’s happening around the majors on Friday:

___

GIVING IT BACK TO THEM

The Astros have planned a weekend of giveaway items at Minute Maid Park that's sure to pique the interest of the visiting New York Yankees.

Star second baseman Jose Altuve and his Houston teammates were loudly heckled in May when they played at Yankee Stadium for the first time since their sign-stealing was revealed. The Astros beat New York in the 2017 AL Championship Series on their way to the World Series championship, and topped them again in the 2019 ALCS on Altuve’s game-ending home run.

Fans attending the series opener in Houston this weekend will get a replica 2019 AL champions trophy. The Saturday game includes a 2019 AL champions replica ring and the Sunday matchup offers an Altuve jersey. The promotions were announced last month.

Altuve and Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, meanwhile, will not play in Tuesday’s All-Star Game. Both players were chosen as reserves for the showcase in Denver.

Altuve cited a need for time off to deal with unspecified “issues” with his left leg as his reason for pulling out of the game. Correa wants to spend time with his wife, Daniella, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom previously bowed out.

BAUER LEAVE EXTENDED

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave has been extended by seven days through July 15 by Major League Baseball and the players’ union while investigations continue into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.

Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave on July 2 under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015. The paid leave has been repeatedly extended for players in the past while investigations proceed.

Police in Pasadena, California, and MLB are investigating the allegations made against Bauer by a Southern California woman who says the pitcher choked her to the point where she lost consciousness and punched her during two sexual encounters earlier this year. The woman obtained a protection order against Bauer last month under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act.

"We continue to refute (the woman’s) allegations in the strongest possible terms and Mr. Bauer vehemently denies her account of their two meetings,” the pitcher’s agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement.

GOOD BUY?

The Chicago Cubs might be viewing the July 30 trade deadline a little differently after an 11-game losing streak dropped them from first place to below .500.

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer acknowledges the team could be a seller rather than a buyer going into the July 30 date to make deals.

Stars Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and Anthony Rizzo are set to become free agents after this season. Hoyer hinted that, barring a resurgence, the club's marquee names might available if the deal is right.

“I think turnover is inevitable,” Hoyer said Thursday. “We’ve probably been as stable as anyone, but at some point there is going to have to be some turnover with the roster, in part because we’re not seeing the results we need to."

“When you’re at this moment and your playoff odds get into single digits at this time of the year, you have to keep one eye on the future,” he said. "You’d have to be irresponsible to not take those phone calls and think through them.”

ON THE MEND

White Sox slugger Eloy Jiménez starts his rehab assignment with Class A Winston-Salem, working his way back from a torn pectoral muscle that’s sidelined him since spring training.

There is no timeline yet for when the AL Central-leading White Sox expect to have Jiménez back in the lineup. When he returns, it’s likely he’ll see time at DH as well as the outfield.

The 24-year-old Jiménez hit 31 home runs as a rookie in 2019 and batted .296 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs during the pandemic-shortened season. Despite a rash of injuries and a lack of power -- they’re next-to-last on the AL homer chart -- the White Sox own the biggest division lead in the majors.

MAKING HIS PITCH

Orioles ace John Means is scheduled to throw three or four innings in a rehab start for Double-A Bowie as he comes back from a strained left shoulder. If all goes well, the 2019 All-Star will have a final rehab start with Triple-A Norfolk next week and join the team after the All-Star break in Kansas City.

“I’m projecting that his next start with us will be early on in the Rays series (July 19-21),” manager Brandon Hyde said.

The 28-year-old Means is 4-2 with a 2.28 ERA in 12 starts, including a no-hitter at Seattle. He departed in the first inning against Cleveland on June 5 and went on the injured list.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Eloy Jiménez
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Jed Hoyer
Person
Trevor Bauer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Yanks#Mets#Major League Baseball#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Chicago Cubs#Al#The White Sox#Orioles#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World Series
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBNew Haven Register

Rodón dominates through 7, White Sox blank Astros 4-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Rodón allowed one hit through seven dominant innings, Yoán Moncada and Tim Anderson hit solo homers and the Chicago White Sox topped the Houston Astros 4-0 on Sunday. Danny Mendick and Adam Engel added RBI singles, and the White Sox stymied Astros hitters for the second...
MLBHouston Chronicle

On deck: Cleveland Indians at Astros

When/where: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:10 p.m.; Minute Maid Park. TV/radio: ATTSW; 790 AM, 740 AM, 1010 AM (Spanish). Pitchers: Monday, RHP Zack Greinke (8-3, 3.59) vs. RHP J.C. Mejia (1-4, 7.2); Tuesday, RHP Luis Garcia (6-5, 3.06) vs. RHP Triston McKenzie (1-3, 5.47); Wednesday, RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (7-2, 2.80) vs. RHP Eli Morgan (1-3, 7.86).
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

A Trade for Max Scherzer Could Make The Astros Unstoppable

The Houston Astros currently have the third-best record in the American League at 56-38. They boast the best offense in baseball but have several big holes on their pitching staff. One of them would be filled by acquiring a legit ace like Max Scherzer. In fact, a move like that could make Houston unstoppable.
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros' Dusty Baker on Aaron Judge's jersey grab: 'That was wrong'

Aaron Judge rounded third base and rekindled a year’s worth of baseless buzzer speculation. After hitting a solo home run that decided Saturday’s 1-0 win, Judge brought both hands to his jersey and pulled the sides together, an obvious ode to Jose Altuve’s odd behavior after the 2019 American League Championship Series.
MLBTroy Record

Altuve, Tucker homer to lead Astros over Athletics 4-3

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit the go-ahead home run for the Houston Astros in the bottom of the seventh inning on Wednesday night. But Houston wouldn't have been in position to take the lead if not for some stellar defense by Michael Brantley an inning earlier. Jose Altuve hit...
MLBClick2Houston.com

With Yankees in town, Astros plan conveniently-timed giveaways for the fans

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros have some conveniently-timed giveaways for the first 10,000 fans at Minute Maid Park on each day for their three-game home series that starts tonight against the New York Yankees. FRIDAY, JULY 9: Replica 2019 American League Championship Trophy. SATURDAY, JULY 10: Replica 2019 American League...
MLBbluzz.org

Dad strength: Yordan's 2 HRs power Astros - MLB.com

HOUSTON -- Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez admitted he hadn’t been getting much sleep since the birth of his son Friday. That didn’t stop him from returning to the lineup Tuesday and putting on the kind of performance that likely sent A’s starting pitcher Chris Bassitt to a sleepless night. Alvarez,...
MLBHouston Chronicle

White Sox pitchers combine for one-hit shutout of Astros in series finale

CHICAGO — A threat of ridiculousness required Dusty Baker to act. His club needed a spark of some kind to awaken from this post All-Star slumber. His cleanup hitter is cratering. His shortstop is slumping. No one in the organization wants to say when Alex Bregman will begin a minor league rehab assignment and return to a lineup that desperately needs him.
MLBatozsportsnashville.com

AtoZ Picks: Back the better lineup and ace at home in Cleveland Indians-Houston Astros on Monday

The Houston Astros host the Cleveland Indians on Monday night for game one of their series. J.C. Mejia gets the ball for the Cleveland Indians. He comes in with a 1-4 record and a 7.42 ERA. The Houston Astros give the ball to their ace Zack Greinke. He has a 8-3 record and a 3.59 ERA. The Astros have one of the best lineups in the league and with their ace on the mound, there is one bet that we are hitting.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Grabs another save

Pressly did not allow a baserunner and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Athletics. Pressly was called upon for second consecutive game, this time to protect a one-run lead to earn his 16th save of the season. Since his only blown save chance on May 29, Pressley has turned in 14 straight appearances without allowing an earned run. In addition to being the locked in closer, Pressly has delivered a 1.46 ERA and 47 strikeouts across 37 innings on the campaign.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Giolito tosses 3-hitter as White Sox pound Astros 10-1

CHICAGO -- Lucas Giolito said he wanted to 'œcome out with a vengeance' in his first start after the All-Star break. The Houston Astros felt the wrath of the Chicago White Sox ace right hander. Giolito pitched a three-hitter, JosÃ© Abreu launched a three-run homer and the White Sox beat...
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Alvarez Blast Propels Astros to Win in Opener Against Cleveland, 4-3.

In the last recap, I said Yordan Alvarez couldn’t hit a beach ball. Maybe, but his two-run home run tonight was some kind of a ball, and it sure went a long way. After an 0-22 stint, Yordan had two hits and two crucial RBI in this close 4-3 win over the Cleveland Indians. It was half the Astros run production, the other two runs coming from a Yuli Gurriel double in the first inning, and a two-out RBI single by Martin Maldonado in the fourth.
SportsTroy Record

Valdez expected to start for the Astros against White Sox

Houston Astros (56-37, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (55-36, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (5-1, 2.98 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (7-3, 2.31 ERA, .95 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -121, Astros +104; over/under...
MLBMidland Daily News

Houston-Chicago White Sox Runs

White sox second. Yoan Moncada grounds out to shallow infield, Framber Valdez to Yuli Gurriel. Jake Burger walks. Billy Hamilton reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jake Burger out at second. Seby Zavala hit by pitch. Billy Hamilton to second. Danny Mendick singles to shallow left field. Seby Zavala to second. Billy Hamilton scores. Tim Anderson strikes out swinging.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Gamethread: Astros at White Sox

Happy Sunday! The Chicago White Sox will end their series today against the Houston Astros, and look to take it with a win. Last night was a breakout game for the offense, along with a great pitching performance and complete game from Lucas Giolito, on national TV. Now at 55-36 and back in front of Houston as best in the American League, the South Siders will look to impress again.
MLBMLB

'Altuve did it again' with walk-off HR vs. Yanks

HOUSTON -- There was no way Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was escaping the field at Minute Maid Park on Sunday afternoon without having his jersey ripped off by his teammates. Not after Altuve and the Astros had to refute speculation for the past 20 months that the reason Altuve...
MLBHouston Press

Astros Slowly Stretching Their Division Lead

If there were ever worries about the Astros in the AL West early this season, they seem to be fading. After a forgettable 2020 (in more ways than one), it was tempting to wonder if the Stros had the arms and the continued firepower to look like the team that went to the World Series two out of three years again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy