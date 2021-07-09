Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tacoma, WA

Fire burning at metal recycling facility in Tacoma

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z4zkK_0arf2hdb00

TACOMA, Wash. — Firefighters are working to put out a fire burning at a metal recycling facility in Tacoma.

Crews were called to the 1900 block of Marine View Drive, where plumes of smoke are shooting from a debris pile at the facility.

Officials said firefighters set up “master streams to douse the blaze.”

Just before 8:10 p.m., firefighters tweeted that the smoke plume was traveling east toward the Fife Heights area and that if the smoke was causing any problems, residents should shut their doors and windows and shelter in place until conditions improve.

While the firefight continues, employees with the facility used heavy equipment to pull apart the pile to help extinguish the flames.

In an update at about 10:12 p.m., officials said crews would be at the scene several more hours until the fire was fully out.

It is not yet known what caused the fire.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
46K+
Followers
60K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tacoma, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tacoma, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fire Burning#Metal#Accident#Tacoma Fire Lrb#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Recycling
Related
Renton, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Crews quickly put out brush fire in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Crews quickly put out a brush fire in Renton on Monday afternoon that was threatening nearby homes. The Renton Fire Department tweeted around 2 p.m. that a brush fire was threatening homes near the 3500 block of Shattuck Avenue South. Shortly after, a PIO with the department...
Ocean City, NJPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Teen pilot makes emergency landing on New Jersey bridge

OCEAN CITY, N.J. — A teen pilot’s skills were tested Monday when he successfully landed his plane after experiencing a mechanical failure. Landon Lucas, 18, started to experience engine trouble around 12:38 p.m. while flying a banner for Paramount Air Service near the Steel Pier in Atlantic City, WCAU reported.
Idaho StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Idaho motel shooting leaves 3 dead

KAMIAH, Idaho — Three people are dead after gunfire erupted at an Idaho motel Monday evening, authorities said. According to KXLY, the incident occurred about 5 p.m. at the Sundown Motel on Third Street in Kamiah. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and learned that three people had been shot and killed, KLEW reported.

Comments / 5

Community Policy