Fire burning at metal recycling facility in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Firefighters are working to put out a fire burning at a metal recycling facility in Tacoma.

Crews were called to the 1900 block of Marine View Drive, where plumes of smoke are shooting from a debris pile at the facility.

Officials said firefighters set up “master streams to douse the blaze.”

Just before 8:10 p.m., firefighters tweeted that the smoke plume was traveling east toward the Fife Heights area and that if the smoke was causing any problems, residents should shut their doors and windows and shelter in place until conditions improve.

While the firefight continues, employees with the facility used heavy equipment to pull apart the pile to help extinguish the flames.

In an update at about 10:12 p.m., officials said crews would be at the scene several more hours until the fire was fully out.

It is not yet known what caused the fire.

©2021 Cox Media Group