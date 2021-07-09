Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Delta variant poses more serious risk to unvaccinated people, including kids, doctors say

By Briona Arradondo
fox13news.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. - The delta variant of the coronavirus is the most contagious and now the dominant strain of COVID-19 spreading fast throughout the U.S. Doctors said people who didn’t get the shot are driving the rate of infections, and part of that uptick includes children who aren’t able to get the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the delta strain has taken over as the dominant variant.

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Covid#Usf Health#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
POTUSNewsweek

Pfizer, Moderna COVID Vaccines Linked to 1,200 Cases of Rare Heart Inflammation

There have been more than 1,200 cases of a rare heart inflammation condition in people who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During a Wednesday meeting held by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, officials announced that there was...
Public Healthabc17news.com

Man gets extremely rare diagnosis after Covid-19 vaccine

ELMIRA, New York (WENY) — Every now and then, the CDC publishes reports of people developing extremely rare conditions after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. After getting vaccinated, one local man was diagnosed with a disease so uncommon, experts say there’s a one in a million chance of getting it. In...
Public Healthglamourmagazine.co.uk

The Delta Covid variant reportedly has three main symptoms you should look out for (and no, it's not a cough, fever or loss of taste/ smell)

The Delta variant of Coronavirus has caused infections to spike in the UK once again and has halted the roadmap out of lockdown, pushing back the preposed 'freedom day' of 21st June. 75,953 Delta cases were sequenced in the UK up to 16th June, up from 42,323 the week before, and the variant is reportedly responsible for 90% of UK Covid cases.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

CDC: 4,115 Fully Vaccinated Have Been Hospitalized Or Died With Breakthrough Covid-19 Infections

Here is yet another reminder that Covid-19 vaccines are not like gigantic concrete full-body condoms. Concrete condoms, in general, are a bad idea, and fully vaccinated does not mean perfectly protected against Covid-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have already been 4,115 reported cases of fully vaccinated people being hospitalized or dying with Covid-19 coronavirus breakthrough infections.
KidsPosted by
POPSUGAR

What Parents of Unvaccinated Kids Can Do to Avoid the COVID-19 Delta Variant

For much of the nation, most pandemic restrictions have been lifted, signaling that the worst of the coronavirus is over — but the rise of the latest COVID-19 variant, the highly transmissible Delta strain, may mean that people can't return to normal just yet. This is looking to be especially true for those who are not yet vaccinated, which includes all children under the age of 12.
KidsPosted by
SELF

As the Delta Variant Spreads, Dr. Fauci Has Crucial Advice for Parents of Unvaccinated Kids

Unvaccinated individuals are at risk as the Delta coronavirus variant threatens to become the predominant strain in the U.S. within weeks, Anthony Fauci, M.D., director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned on NBC's Today on Wednesday. But parents of unvaccinated kids who are worried about their children's health can do quite a lot to protect them from the fast-spreading strain (also called B.1.617.2), which has mutations that seem to make it spread more easily.
Public HealthIFLScience

Delta Variant Infected Dozens At A Party – Except The Six Vaccinated People

The super-contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 infected everyone who attended a recent party in Sydney, Australia – except for the six people who were vaccinated. Health authorities in New South Wales recently revealed that 24 out of 30 guests recently tested positive for the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 after attending a birthday party in West Hoxton, a suburb of Sydney. The six who managed to avoid the infection were all healthcare workers who had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy