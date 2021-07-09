Delta variant poses more serious risk to unvaccinated people, including kids, doctors say
TAMPA, Fla. - The delta variant of the coronavirus is the most contagious and now the dominant strain of COVID-19 spreading fast throughout the U.S. Doctors said people who didn’t get the shot are driving the rate of infections, and part of that uptick includes children who aren’t able to get the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the delta strain has taken over as the dominant variant.www.fox13news.com
