Rio mural honours Black history in US and Brazil

A Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force (RAF) for years has been forced to shell out thousands of pounds to remain in the UK due to what lawyers term “discriminatory” British nationality laws.Sharon Vitalis, 48, who worked for the NHS for more than 15 years, has been refused status under the Windrush Scheme on the basis that she was born in Germany while her father was deployed in the country.Her five siblings, all of whom were born in the UK, were British by birth.Ms Vitalis, whose family moved back to the UK months after she was...