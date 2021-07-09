Rio mural honours Black history in US and Brazil

Two racist officials of the Hudson, Ohio, Memorial Day celebration tried to sabotage a Black history message being delivered by the keynote speaker during a remembrance ceremony this year. The speaker, a white retired Army colonel, had his mic cut off by the two racists when he began to describe how Memorial Day ceremonies were begun by African Americans to honor Union soldiers who died in the Civil War. But the plot backfired when the colonel continued to speak without the aid of the sound system and the scheme to silence him was made public.
