Purdue Pharma's opioid settlement plan gains favor as 15 states join

The bill is finally coming due for companies that profited from addiction and death. State officials announced Wednesday that four companies are poised to reach a $26 billion settlement with more than 3,000 local governments for their role in fueling the overdose crisis. Purdue Pharma is notably absent, but the notorious firm and the Sackler family that owns it are embroiled in a separate bankruptcy case in which they are likely to pay out $4.5 billion. It could be approved next month.