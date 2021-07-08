Purdue Pharma's opioid settlement plan gains favor as 15 states join
Fifteen states that were fighting against Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy plan have abandoned their opposition, NPR reported July 8. In October, Purdue Pharma agreed to shut down its company, pay roughly $8.3 billion and plead guilty to three federal criminal charges for its role in creating and exacerbating the nation's opioid epidemic. A condition of the resolution is that the company would emerge from bankruptcy as a public benefit company.www.beckershospitalreview.com
