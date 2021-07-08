Cancel
Monterey, CA

Morsels 07.08.21

By Christopher Hagel
montereycountyweekly.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFANS’ CHOICE… The newly launched Monterey Bay Football Club is teaming up with Alvarado Street Brewing Company to have fans help pick their official beer. Visit the brewery in Monterey, try four different beers and then vote for your favorite. You can also share your ideas for the name of the beer and can design. 426 Alvarado St., Monterey, 655-2337. (Monterey Bay FC is also enlisting survey feedback for their jersey design, at montereybayfc.com.)

