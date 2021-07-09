TAUK Announce Chaos Companion Tour for September-October

Almost two decades since he shelved The Microphones moniker, Phil Elverum has announced a North American tour in support of Microphones in 2020, his first release since 2003’s Mount Eerie. The album, which was highlighted as one of Paste’s best folk albums of 2020, contains one 44-minute song detailing Elverum’s life and career. Elverum, who has performed under the name Mount Eerie since 2004, was inspired to revisit the moniker after a one-off performance in 2019 as The Microphones.