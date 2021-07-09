TAUK Announce Chaos Companion Tour for September-October
TAUK Announce Chaos Companion Tour for September-October. TAUK, fresh from their superb set at The Peach July 3, have listed dates for their Chaos Companion Tour, which will begin with two festival appearances, one at Resonance Music & Arts Festival and the other at Borderland Music Festival. Among the other dates will be a set at Rooster Walk Reunion Music & Arts Festival with The Infamous Stringdusters, Robert Randolph & the Family Band, Melvin Seals, and BIG Something.musicfestnews.com
Comments / 0