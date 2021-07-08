All Media 2021 Exhibition Opens July 12 at Irvine Fine Arts Center

The Irvine Fine Arts Center is proud to announce the opening of All Media 2021, an exhibition featuring 58 regional and national artists whose artworks engage topical and historical themes. The exhibition will be on view July 12–September 18, with an opening reception scheduled for Saturday, July 17, from 1 to 4 p.m.

After a 2020 hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual All Media exhibition returns with new guest juror Taylor Bythewood-Porter, assistant curator at the California African American Museum (CAAM). Visitors are welcome to visit the exhibition during regular center hours: 10 a.m.–9 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday. The Irvine Fine Arts Center is closed on Sundays.

All Media 2021 features paintings, sculptures, photography, mixed media, and video work that explore themes of community, identity, domestic and public space, and current and historical events. Awards will be announced July 17 for three outstanding artworks and three honorable mentions, all of which will be chosen by Bythewood-Porter.

Exhibiting artists include: Elizabeth Abaravich, Julia Alexander-Bates, Valentina Aproda, Alexander Arshansky, Nuri Avesar, Renee Azenaro, Steffani Bailey, Gretchen Batcheller, Aurora Bewicke, Arezoo Bharthania, Allegra Bick-Maurischat, Raymond Bonavida, Becky Brinkley, Micki Brown, Carolina Brunet, Anna Carey, Maurice Cassidy, Michael Chesler, Ashoke Chhabra, Helen Cox, Cindy Craig, Beth Davila Waldman, Mika Denny, Carlos Diaz, Luz Mariel Donahue, Pam Douglas, Margaret Jo Feldman, Paul Gardner, Cyrus Ghalambor, Sofia Gonzalez, Bria Goodall, Carolyn Harper, Francesca Hummler, Randi Hockett, Bahar Jalehmahmoudi, Lua Kobayashi, James Kuo, Rachel Leising Soo, Stephanie Leonard, Mark Leysen, Michelle Little, Jack Lorenz, Shahin Massoudi, Deborah McAfee, Eric Moore, Brenda Munguia, Ted Rigoni, May Roded, Ziba Safavian, Amanda Saint Claire, Lori Stanford, Chris Stoltz, Stephen Thornhill, Christa Toole, Hedy Torres, Linda Wald, Sydney Walters, and Jerry Weems.

Guest juror Taylor Bythewood-Porter has served as assistant curator at California African American Museum since 2017. Prior to her appointment at CAAM, she served as president and a founding member of SIA Curates, a curatorial organization run through Sotheby’s Institute of Art at Claremont Graduate University. She is the curator of the museum’s upcoming exhibition Rights and Rituals: The Making of African American Debutante Culture. She holds a Master of Arts in art business with a concentration in contemporary art from Sotheby's Institute of Art at Claremont Graduate University and a Bachelor of Arts in Communications with a focus on public relations and journalism and a minor in art history from Monmouth University.

The Irvine Fine Arts Center is at 14321 Yale Ave., in Heritage Community Park. For more information, visit irvinefinearts.org or call 949-724-6880.