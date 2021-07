(St. Paul, MN) -- The state’s worsening drought conditions have Minnesota livestock producers seeking alternatives for grazing. About half of the Gopher State is suffering from severe drought and four percent is experiencing extreme drought. That spurred a warning late last week from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Some livestock producers are asking for emergency waives so they can graze their cattle on conservation land. The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is closed to the public by wildfires that are burning just across the border in Canada. Some officials are saying more lawn watering bans are likely.