Lakers to play in 3rd annual California Classic Summer League in Sacramento

Despite the truncated 2020-21 season, the NBA decided to move forward with the Play-In Tournament that debuted in the Orlando bubble during the 2020 NBA playoffs. The Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies were the inaugural teams to fight for the eighth seed in the Western Conference, which turned out to be one of the most exciting and thrilling games of the bubble. For the 2020-21 campaign, the ninth and tenth seeds of each conference got to play at least two games against their respective conference’s seventh or eighth seed to earn a playoff spot.