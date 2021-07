KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "Goodnight with Dolly" a weekly read-aloud video series was awarded Gold and Silver in multiple categories at the 42nd Annual Telly Awards. "I had so much fun reading bedtime stories. I’m glad for everyone that tuned in to read with me. It sure was a tough year and being able to read to children all over the world, sure made the tough times better. Thanks to everyone involved who made this possible during the height of the COVID lockdown," Dolly said regarding the awards.