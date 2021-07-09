Cancel
Tarik Skubal’s perfect start crumbles as Tigers fall to Twins, 5-3

By Evan Woodbery, mlive.com
 11 days ago

Tarik Skubal saw a perfect start fall apart due to big hits, bad fielding and tough luck as the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 Thursday night in the series opener at Target Field in Minneapolis. The Tigers (41-47) and Twins (36-50) are beginning a stretch of eight consecutive...

