Welcome to Tactical Sips, a semi-regular pre-match post featuring taurine-spiked breakdowns of the upcoming game. Starfleet captain Jean-Luc Picard once said it is possible to commit no mistakes and still lose. The New York Red Bulls committed quite a few mistakes and drew with the Philadelphia Union, so perhaps the club should be satisfied with the point. The strain of a roster overhaul and injury crisis will lead to some bothersome outcomes, sometimes as silly as surrendering a lead while up a man.