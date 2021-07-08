Purple Innovation plans to double Georgia work force
ATLANTA — A Utah-based manufacturer of mattresses and pillows that announced a year ago it would build its first East Coast plant in Georgia is expanding that facility. Purple Innovation, best known for creating the Purple Mattress, will create an additional 500 jobs in Henry County on top of the 360 announced last year, Gov. Brian Kemp announced. The jobs range across production, fulfillment, customer care, and other areas of the business.www.albanyherald.com
