MILWAUKEE — The Phoenix Suns appeared to be in position to take a two-game lead tonight in the NBA Finals, but the host Milwaukee Bucks managed to deny them with a huge closing push that resulted in a 109-103 win, tying the series at 2-2. Phoenix had a nine-point lead early in the fourth quarter and managed to keep the Bucks at bay until the final three minutes. A combination of Suns turnovers and Bucks forward Khris Middleton provided the winning edge down the stretch as Middleton scored 12 of his game-high 40 points.