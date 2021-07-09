Heat legend Dwyane Wade visits Surfside collapse site, speaks with rescuers

July 8 (UPI) -- Miami Heat great Dwyane Wade traveled to the memorial site for the victims of the South Florida building collapse Thursday.

Wade becomes the latest Miami-based athlete to pay their respects, as Heat players Udonis Haslem and Bam Adebayo visited the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, Fla., in recent weeks.

In the immediate aftermath of the collapse June 24, Heat guard Tyler Herro and multiple assistant coaches provided food, water and other resources to first responders and survivors.

On Thursday, Wade walked along the memorial fence, which is covered with photos of the victims and the individuals who are still unaccounted for. At one point, he crouched down and wrote a message of support that read, "Sending prayer, love, strength and healing."

Wade also spoke to the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team and thanked them for their service before the group started their shifts.

As of Thursday evening, the death toll had climbed to 64 with 76 additional people unaccounted for, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. Emergency workers have shifted from search and rescue operations to recovery, believing no more survivors will be found.

The condominium collapse, which occurred a few miles north of Miami, is among the deadliest mass casualty building collapses in United States history, excluding acts of terror or fires.

Wade, who was the Heat's No. 5 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, won three NBA championships with the franchise.