The History of COVID in NYC, One Meal at a Time

Tarallucci e Vino is the type of Italian restaurant whose owner you might imagine as lounging in the back during the dinner rush, drinking a boulevardier, chewing out wayward suppliers in a smoke-filled room. The place has an authentic feel, that most coveted of culinary descriptions, but it’s true here, where a gilded plaque by the door advertises membership in the Italian American Chamber of Commerce and old men with Mediterranean tans sport driving caps, chiding fellow diners for ordering cappuccino after noon. Boulevardiers don’t appear on the drink menu, only the classic negroni. It’s a two-dollar-sign restaurant, sophisticated but not gaudy, befitting its location in the heart of Manhattan’s Upper West Side.