Valpo's VanArragon honored by CoSIDA

Valpo's VanArragon earns academic honor: Valparaiso sophomore Caleb VanArragon was named the 2020-2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District At-Large First Team for District 5 on Thursday. VanArragon becomes the second Valpo golfer to earn that honor and first since Kyle Henning in 2013-2014. VanArragon, who owns a perfect 4.0 grade point average with a double major in biology and statistics, also earned the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award, the MVC Elite 17 Award, All-MVC First Team and MVC Scholar-Athlete First Team this season.