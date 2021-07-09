Cancel
Montana State

Montana Officials Say Don’t Pester Wildlife During the Heat

By Michael Foth
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The sweltering heat and drought that is affecting most of Montana this summer is causing many residents to seek air conditioned comfort as much as possible. However, for Montana's wildlife, there is little escape. MT Fish, Wildlife and Parks says to avoid bothering wildlife. In a post on social media...

Billings, MT
