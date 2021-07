ESPN insider Jeff Passan has come out and said that Kris Bryant is as good as gone from the Chicago Cubs before the deadline. Ever since he first started making plays for the Chicago Cubs in 2015, third baseman Kris Bryant has meant so much to the organization and the fans. No one will ever forget Bryant throwing the ball to Anthony Rizzo in 2016 to close out the Cubbies first World Series title in 108 years.