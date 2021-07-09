Important Things To Know About The Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft

NHL Central Scouting: 35th (amongst NA skaters) Son of former NHLer Cory Stillman and the brother of Chicago Blackhawks’ prospect Riley Stillman, Chase Stillman has terrific hockey bloodlines going all the way back to the 70s and 80s when his grandfather Bud Stefanski played. His father played over 1,000 games and recorded over 700 points in the NHL playing for the Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning, Carolina Hurricanes, Ottawa Senators, and Florida Panthers. He also won two Stanley Cups, one each with the Lightning and Hurricanes. So, Chase certainly knows NHL locker rooms and the atmosphere at the rink, having grown up around them all his life.
