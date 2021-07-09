Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

EU Parliament Urges Officials To Skip Beijing Olympics

By AFP News
International Business Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEU lawmakers on Thursday called for officials from the bloc to skip the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics unless China improves on human rights in Hong Kong and for the Uyghur Muslim minority. The European Parliament vote was another sign of souring ties between the EU and China, already hit by...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Zhao Lijian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Beijing Olympics#Eu Countries#Eu Parliament#Uyghur Muslim#The European Parliament#Epp#German#The Chinese Government#Apple Daily#Chinese#Uyghurs#Sino Belgian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Belgium
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
Related
POTUSNewsweek

China Promises $3 Billion to Aid Poorer Countries Obtain COVID Vaccines

China shared it's plan to pledge $3 billion in international aid to support developing countries in their response efforts for the coronavirus, the Associated Press reported. Leaders of Asian Pacific nations agreed to step up on COVID-19 vaccination sharing efforts upon hearing this. A virtual retreat for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders—including U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Russian President Vladimir Putin—gathered in a moment when the Delta variant has spiked infections around the world.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

With no summit, South Korean president to skip Olympics

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in has decided not to visit Japan for the Tokyo Summer Olympics, citing a failure to set up a summit with Japan’s prime minister that would produce meaningful results in improving relations. Moon’s office said Monday that officials from Seoul and...
Foreign PolicyWashington Post

U.S. warns businesses of risks as Hong Kong suppresses freedoms

HONG KONG — The United States warned businesses Friday of the risks of operating in Hong Kong after the passage of a national security law in the city last year and imposed new sanctions on seven Chinese officials who operate in the territory. The advisory, issued by the U.S. State,...
U.K.Birmingham Star

MPs in UK vote to boycott Beijing 2022 Olympics

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): The UK House of Commons has unanimously passed a motion calling for the British government to stage a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics unless China ends the "atrocities" taking place in Xinjiang province. The motion referenced accusations of mass atrocity crimes in...
Politicsalbuquerquenews.net

EU Parliament to Inspect Spending of EU Funds in Bulgaria

Monica Holheimer (EPP), chairwoman of the European Parliament's Committee on Budgetary Control (EPP), suggested on Monday that MEPs travel to Bulgaria for an on-the-spot check on the spending of European budget funds. She made the proposal at a meeting of the parliamentary committee, which discussed the US sanctions against Bulgarian...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

EU votes in favour of boycotting China Olympics over Uyghur rights abuses

The European parliament on Thursday passed a resolution urging the government representatives and diplomats to boycott the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics unless the Chinese government shows a “verifiable improvement in the human rights situation in Hong Kong, the Xinjiang Uighur Region, Tibet, Inner Mongolia and elsewhere in China.”The 28-point resolution, which is non-binding, condemned the forced closure of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily and the arrests of its journalists. The daily was owned by pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who is already in prison facing several terms.The resolution was passed with 578 votes in favour compared to 29 against it and...
WorldPosted by
Forbes

First The European Parliament, Now The British Parliament To Vote To Boycott Winter Olympics 2022

On July 8, 2021, the European Parliament approved a resolution focused on addressing the deteriorating situation of human rights in Hong Kong, among others, it calls for diplomats to boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. The non-binding resolution passed with the overwhelming support of 578 votes, from across the political spectrum. Just 29 votes were cast against, and 73 votes were abstained. The resolution calls on “the Commission, the Council and the Member States to decline invitations for government representatives and diplomats to attend the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics unless the Chinese Government demonstrates a verifiable improvement in the human rights situation in Hong Kong, the Xinjiang Uyghur Region, Tibet, Inner Mongolia and elsewhere in China.”
Foreign Policyalbuquerqueexpress.com

China opposes European Parliament resolution on Hong Kong

Hong Kong, July 9 (ANI): China on Friday opposed a European Parliament resolution on Hong Kong, which had denounced the closure of the city's pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, highlighting the rapid deterioration of press freedom in Hong Kong. "Under the national security law in the HKSAR, Hong Kong society has...
ChinaPosted by
The Independent

Ministers urged to boycott 2022 Winter Olympics if China won’t allow human rights probe

Boris Johnson’s ministers and members of the royal family should boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing unless China allows UN investigators to examine alleged human rights abuses, Labour has said.Foreign secretary Dominic Raab and culture secretary Oliver Dowden have been urged to announce a political boycott if Beijing refuses to allow a thorough investigation into alleged atrocities in Xinjiang province.Beijing has strongly denied international claims about the treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, despite reports indicating that more than a million people have been arbitrarily detained.Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy and shadow culture secretary Jo Stevens have written to...
PoliticsMetro International

Slovenia says EU must unblock N.Macedonia talks before special Balkan summit

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union should let Albania and North Macedonia move ahead with membership talks by October before a special Balkans summit organised by Slovenia, which holds the EU presidency, its prime minister said on Tuesday. Despite approval in March 2020 for both Balkan countries to proceed to...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Hungary PM calls EU action on LGBT rights 'legalised hooliganism'

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s Prime Minister on Friday accused the European Commission of “legalised hooliganism” for an infringement action against measures by his government that the EU executive said discriminated against LGBT people. Thursday’s action against Hungary related to a new law that bans schools from using materials deemed as...
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

Iranian regime erupts in fury at Slovenian prime minister's speech

July 19 (UPI) -- An angry row has broken out between the European Union and the Iranian regime following an explosive statement by Janez Janša, the prime minister of Slovenia. Janša was addressing the three-day Free Iran World Summit organized by the key Iranian opposition movement, the National Council of...
Worldarcamax.com

President Emmanuel Macron’s volte-face on mandatory vaccination puts French human rights on par with Saudi Arabia

PARIS – “I have said it, I will say it again: the vaccine will not be compulsory,” French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted on Dec. 27, 2020. In an interview on April 24, 2021, he reiterated: "The health pass will never be a right of access that differentiates the French. It should not be compulsory to access places of everyday life such as restaurants, theaters and cinemas, or to visit friends."
Politicswhtc.com

Polish ruling on primacy of EU law may worsen row with Brussels

WARSAW (Reuters) – A top Polish court will rule on Tuesday on whether the country’s constitution or European Union treaties take precedence, the first of two rulings this week that could bring Warsaw’s conflict with Brussels over the rule of law to a head. Warsaw aims to hit back at...
Georgia StateInternational Business Times

Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine Hold 'Milestone' EU Summit

The leaders of Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine on Monday met European Council chief Charles Michel to push their EU membership bids, with Michel hailing the summit as a "milestone". Seeking to emerge from Moscow's orbit, the eastern European nations set up the Associated Trio diplomatic format in May to jointly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy