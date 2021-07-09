Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Shohei Ohtani, Angels end first half against Mariners

buffalonynews.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe good news for the Mariners is that Shohei Ohtani isn't scheduled to take the mound when the Los Angeles Angels wrap up the unofficial first half of the season with a three-game series starting Friday in Seattle. The bad news?. The Mariners will still have to pitch to Ohtani,...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Sewald
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Marco Gonzales
Person
Jerry Dipoto
Person
Hideki Matsui
Person
Justin Upton
Person
Alex Cobb
Person
Kendall Graveman
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Dylan Moore
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Anthony Rendon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Angels#Baseball Field#Japanese#American League#Era#The Seattle Times#The New York Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBYardbarker

Mariners fans had great reaction to Shohei Ohtani monster home run

Shohei Ohtani’s home run against the Mariners on Friday night was so ridiculous that it caught some fans in Seattle off guard. Ohtani’s third inning home run was clubbed to the top level at Safeco Field, traveling over an estimated 463 feet. The ball went about nine rows away from the last row of seating at the stadium.
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Angels' Shohei Ohtani sets home run record for Japanese-born player

Ohtani passed former New York Yankees slugger Hideki Matsui in the record books, who reacted to Wednesday's development via a statement:. "Thirty-two home runs in a season is just a passing point for a hitter like Shohei. I was once considered a long ball hitter in the Majors, but I believe that he truly is a long ball hitter. Furthermore, he is an amazing pitcher. He exceeds what is considered conventional for a Major League player and there is no one else like him. I hope he continues his success this season as he carries the hopes and dreams of many fans and young children. As a baseball fan myself, I can’t wait to see what he is able to do next."
MLBblackchronicle.com

Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani in rare company with upper-deck home run in Seattle’s T-Mobile Park

SEATTLE — Shohei Ohtani’s major league-leading 33rd home run of the season Friday night put him in rare company in the history of the Mariners’ ballpark. Ohtani’s solo shot in the third inning off Marco Gonzales soared into the top deck of right field at T-Mobile Park. The Angels’ two-way phenom is the sixth player to reach the upper deck of the right-field seats since the stadium opened in 1999, according to the Mariners.
MLBLong Beach Press-Telegram

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani to pitch and hit at All-Star Game

ANAHEIM — One of the big questions about Shohei Ohtani’s All-Star Game participation has been answered. Joe Maddon said he spoke to Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash, who will lead the American League All-Star team, and was told that Cash’s plan is to have Ohtani pitch at some point in the July 13 All-Star Game, in addition to his role as the starting DH.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Shohei Ohtani flexes power, finesse on mound in Angels' win

Jul. 7—ANAHEIM — As a hitter, Shohei Ohtani has evolved into the most prolific slugger in the game. He didn't add to his major league-leading total of 31 home runs against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, but it was not for lack of effort. Even his swings and misses elicited oohs and ahhs from the announced crowd of 28,669 at Angel Stadium.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Shohei Ohtani, David Fletcher key Angels' win over Red Sox

Shohei Ohtani pitched seven strong innings, David Fletcher had four hits to extend his hitting streak to 20 games and the host Los Angeles Angels beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3 on Tuesday night in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani (4-1) gave up two runs on five hits while making 89 pitches,...
MLBKeene Sentinel

Shohei Ohtani bests Nathan Eovaldi as Red Sox fall to Angels

The Red Sox have already lost to Shohei Ohtani at the plate once this season, when he hit a game-winning home run in the ninth inning as the Angels took the final game of their mid-May series at Fenway Park. On Tuesday, the Angels superstar got the better of them...
NFLOCRegister

Rob Manfred, Tony Clark are amazed by Angels’ Shohei Ohtani

DENVER — Shohei Ohtani’s exploits have made an impact on the leaders of both sides of Major League Baseball’s administration. Union head Tony Clark and Commissioner Rob Manfred each singled out Ohtani during their opening remarks when they held their annual meeting with members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday morning.
MLBPosted by
TheDailyBeast

ESPN Host Apologizes After Criticizing Angels’ Shohei Ohtani for Using an Interpreter

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith sparked outrage Monday after complaining about Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani’s use of an interpreter when speaking to the media. On ESPN’s First Take Monday, Smith had suggested that Ohtani, who was born in Japan, probably shouldn’t be the face of baseball because he’s “a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he’s saying.” The host then doubled down on his words in a Twitter video, saying his comments were being misinterpreted but still insisting it would help if foreign athletes spoke English to better “ingratiate” themselves to the American public. In a later tweet, Smith took it all back, apologizing and calling Ohtani one of the brightest stars in all of sports. “Let me apologize right now,” Smith wrote in a tweet. “As I’m watching things unfold, let me say that I never intended to offend ANY COMMUNITY, particularly the Asian community—and especially SHOHEI Ohtani, himself.” “He is making a difference, as it pertains to inclusiveness and leadership. I should have embraced that in my comments,” he added.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Reaches base three times in win

Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Mariners. Ohtani doubled his first time up and then later walked and scored off a sacrifice fly during a three-run ninth inning. The 26-year-old completes a historic first half of the season with the bat, slashing .279/.364/.698 with a league-best 33 home runs to go along with 70 RBI, 65 runs scored, 12 steals, and a 38:98 BB:K over 343 plate appearances.

Comments / 0

Community Policy