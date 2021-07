This story was racing around the interwebs the last 24 hours and if you want to sleep again, I have some good news. So, let's first break down what this animal actually is. First off, contrary to many stories you'll read about them, they're not actually lobsters. Their scientific name is Thelyphonida. They are commonly known as whip scorpions, even though they aren't actually scorpions, they just look like them, or vinegarroons, because they can squirt acetic acid at you, which is basically what vinegar is.