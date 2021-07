The pre-Verzuz back-and-forths are rare in hip-hop, at least among the competitive MCs. Bow Wow and Soulja Boy's Verzuzis a great example. For weeks, they were going at it, even before they cemented a date to find out who has the better hits. So, when it came down to two groups who came from an era of battling on the block, there was no doubt that a spectacle will be leading up to the events.