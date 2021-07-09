Toni Preckwinkle Announces $1.5 Million Investment to Address Root Causes of Crime and Violence in Cook County
$180,000 in grants to go to North Lawndale Employment Network and Sankofa Foundation to support Cook County’s underserved communities. Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- President Preckwinkle joined Commissioner Dennis Deer, Congressman Danny Davis, and community leaders to announce a $1.5 million investment to community-based organizations through the Justice Advisory Council (JAC). The investment is aimed at addressing the root causes of crime and violence by providing mental health and other supportive services, increasing access to jobs, capital, and critical social services, and helping build wealth through business and homeownership.enewspf.com
