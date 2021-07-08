MU softball adds former pitcher Norman to coaching staff

The Michigan State Spartans gymnastics team added to its coaching ranks earlier this week. Former Spartan Alina Cartwright was announced as the new volunteer assistant coach. Hailing from Naperville, Illinois, Alina Cartwright was a four-year letterwinner at Michigan State. While at MSU, she received first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2014, becoming the first Spartan to do so since 2010. Cartwright finished fifth in the All-Around at the 2014 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional Championships later in her career. She still holds three of the top-eight vault scores in program history, posting a 9.950 three times (2013, 2014 and 2015). Cartwright also remains one of just eight Spartans in the 1,000 point club.