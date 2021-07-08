Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

MU softball adds former pitcher Norman to coaching staff

By Anthony Kristensen
ccenterdispatch.com
 14 days ago

Missouri softball announced that former Tigers pitcher Madi Norman is returning to the team as a volunteer assistant coach. Norman pitched for Missouri from 2017-19. "Madi was not only an outstanding player here at Mizzou who won us a lot of ball games, but more importantly, she was a tremendous role model," Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said in a news release. "She has tremendous ties to the youth softball community, the Columbia area and especially our alumni."

www.ccenterdispatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larissa Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Coaching#Ball Games#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
University of Missouri
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Barry Sanders News

Barry Sanders is arguably the biggest legend in the history of Oklahoma State outside of perhaps the late T. Boone Pickens. But it’s only this coming year that he’ll be joining the Cowboys Ring of Honor. Stadium college football insider Brett McMurphy reported on Thursday that Sanders will be the...
NFLYardbarker

Jets assistant Greg Knapp dies after bike accident

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp was involved in a serious bicycle accident over the weekend, and reports indicate he has died. Knapp’s family confirmed on Tuesday that the 58-year-old was fighting for his life after being struck by a car while riding his bike. Chicago Bears tight ends coach Clancy Barone, who was college teammates with Knapp and coached with him in Atlanta and Denver, shared the unfortunate news on Thursday that Knapp has died.
Philadelphia, PAintermatwrestle.com

Penn Adds BJ Futrell to Coaching Staff

The University of Pennsylvania announced their new Assistant Coach today, one who is familiar with the program and its' principles - BJ Futrell, a former PRTC athlete and incredible asset to the Philadelphia wrestling community. Futrell was most recently the Director of Mentoring for Beat the Streets Philadelphia where he...
Tennessee Stateatozsportsnashville.com

Tennessee Football: Why reaching out to former Vols wasn’t easy for Josh Heupel

When Josh Heupel was hired as the Tennessee Vols‘ head coach earlier this year, he made it clear that he wants former UT players to feel welcome on campus. “If you played football here, you’re welcome back here,” said Heupel at his introductory press conference. “I don’t care if that’s spring practice. I don’t care if it’s observing a workout. I want them around our football program. That’s important to me.”
NBAgotigersgo.com

Tigers add Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown to coaching staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway has announced the addition of Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown to his staff as an assistant coach. Brown, who is the eighth-winningest coach in NBA history, is the only head coach to win both an NCAA national championship (University of Kansas, 1988) and an NBA championship (Detroit Pistons, 2004) in his career. He was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.
College Sports247Sports

Vols coach Josh Heupel high on former boss Barry Odom

Back in 2016 and 2017, Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel served as offensive coordinator at Missouri under former head coach Barry Odom. Odom was removed from his position after the 2019 season and was a huge get as defensive coordinator under new Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman. Heupel left...
Clemson, SCSpartanburg Herald-Journal

Wofford football adds former Clemson analyst, Western Carolina assistant to staff

Wofford football announced Thursday that Tyler Carlton has been added to the staff as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He will share overseeing the offense with running backs coach Dane Romero. Carlton spent five seasons as a Western Carolina assistant and was co-offensive coordinator during his last year with the...
Milledgeville, GAUnion-Recorder

Bobcat soccer adds pair to coaching staff

Georgia College soccer head coach Tinna Gallagher announced a pair of assistant coaches added to the staff for the upcoming season. Dr. Joanne Spalding will serve as assistant coach, while Lindsey Bolas was named Graduate Assistant Coach. Spalding joins the Bobcats after working at Division I East Tennessee State University...
NBAchatsports.com

Report: Hawks, Nate McMillan to add two new assistant coaches to staff

The Atlanta Hawks will reportedly add two new assistant coaches to Nate McMillan’s staff, per Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. McMillan adds two familiar faces, one being one of his former assistants with the Portland Trail Blazers, Joe Prunty, and the other being his son, Jamelle McMillan. Prunty was with...
Charlottesville, VAvirginiasports.com

Mike Roberts Joins Virginia Softball Coaching Staff

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Mike Roberts, who helped lead Oregon (2014) and Washington (2017) to the semifinals at the Women’s College World Series, has joined the Virginia softball coaching staff as associate head coach and pitching coach, it was announced by head coach Joanna Hardin on Tuesday (July 13). Roberts brings...
Nebraska Statecollegebaseballdaily.com

Former Texas A&M head coach Rob Childress rejoins Nebraska Coaching Staff

Lincoln – Nebraska Baseball Head Coach Will Bolt announced the hiring of Rob Childress on Monday as Director of Player Development for the Husker baseball program. A veteran of college baseball with 30 years of coaching experience, Childress is no stranger to Lincoln, as he served as an assistant coach at Nebraska from 1998 to 2002 and as associate head coach from 2003 to 2005. In his new role at NU, Childress will oversee the personal and athletic development of each individual Husker baseball student-athlete.
College Sportsgladstonedispatch.com

Ty Robinson

Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 8, redshirt freshman DL Ty Robinson. One way or another, Nebraska taking the next step on defense is going to include Ty Robinson being on the field a lot. That's intriguing, right?
Michigan Statetheonlycolors.com

Michigan State Gymnastics: Former Spartan Alina Cartwright joins coaching staff

The Michigan State Spartans gymnastics team added to its coaching ranks earlier this week. Former Spartan Alina Cartwright was announced as the new volunteer assistant coach. Hailing from Naperville, Illinois, Alina Cartwright was a four-year letterwinner at Michigan State. While at MSU, she received first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2014, becoming the first Spartan to do so since 2010. Cartwright finished fifth in the All-Around at the 2014 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional Championships later in her career. She still holds three of the top-eight vault scores in program history, posting a 9.950 three times (2013, 2014 and 2015). Cartwright also remains one of just eight Spartans in the 1,000 point club.
Creighton, NEchatsports.com

Creighton Softball Adds Former All-American Nicole Newman As Assistant Coach

OMAHA, Neb. – Creighton softball head coach Brent Vigness announced the addition of former All-American pitcher Nicole Newman as an assistant coach. "I am thrilled to be a part of the Bluejay family," Newman said. "I'm grateful to Coach Vigness, Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen and the entire administration staff for giving me the opportunity to coach at this prestigious university."
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

SIU Football | Salukis add two coaches to staff

Jul. 9—The SIU football team added two new assistant coaches to its staff on Wednesday, including one with NFL experience. Tony Carter, who served on the Detroit Lions' staff last year as a defensive assistant, will serve as cornerbacks coach. Jami DeBerry is the new special teams coordinator in his return to the Missouri Valley Conference.
SportsLincoln Journal Star

Huskers track and field add another new face to coaching staff

Gary Pepin's coaching staff continues to take new shape. The Nebraska track and field team announced the hiring of Brenton Emanuel as sprints and hurdles coach Thursday. Emanuel recently was at Eastern Illinois, where he served as the director of track and field since June 2018. He was named the Ohio Valley Conference outdoor track coach of the year in 2019 and 2021, and the indoor coach of the year in 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy