INDIANAPOLIS– For many Hoosiers, indulging in sweet and savory treats is the number one reason they visit the Indiana State Fair. Many great foods will be available when the fair opens on Friday, July 30. But there are 23 new food items featured in the “Taste of the Fair” contest that need your vote. That’s because the winning food stands get cash prizes. The money will likely come in handy after a tough year due to the pandemic. We talk to the Director of Communications Sharon Smith.