Summer showers bring more mosquitos Marion Co. Health Dept. warns

INDIANAPOLIS — It seems like it’s been raining for most of the summer so far in fact FOX59 meteorologists say since June 1st (start of meteorological summer) Indianapolis has received 11.19” of rain… nearly 5” (4.98”) above average to-date for the season. Already up to 3.68” since July 1st… above normal to-date is 2.42” Last June was the 8th soggiest month on record for Indy (7.51”) tied with 2019…and while we may not like the rain… bugs, namely mosquitos do.