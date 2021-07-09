Santa Maria Concerts in the Park to resume July 18
Outdoor live music will return to Santa Maria on July 18 with the kickoff of the 2021 Concerts in the Park series at Rotary Centennial Park, according to a city spokesman. The first concert in the summer series, organized by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth Inc. (PLAY), will feature nine-piece band Brass Factory at Centennial Park from 1 to 3 p.m., said Mark van de Kamp.santamariatimes.com
Comments / 0