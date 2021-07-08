DJ Thump Wishes You A Happy National Video Game Day

Super Magbot is an indie action platformer, developed by Astral Pixel and published by Team17. The art style of Super Magbot is done entirely in a charming pixel art style, but as will be a theme with this review, it’s not very distinct or unique. You could honestly splice screenshots of this game with about a dozen others with a similar pixel style and not be able to tell the difference. That’s not to say it’s the fault of the pixel art style in general, you can do games in pixel art and have a very distinct art style at the same time. It’s not just the art style that fails to distinguish itself, the environments of the game are about as generic as it gets. You visit four worlds in the game, a forest planet, an ice planet, a magma planet, and a technology planet that our main robot character hails from. As generic as these themes are, the game doesn’t attempt to add its spin or take on them to make them original at all. That’s not to say the art is bad, this game is pretty. It’s just not unique or even very memorable.