The enduring legacy of John Moffat

Some might say Monteagle was discovered long before John Moffat claimed it in 1869, as the story goes, after his train hit an errant cow while traveling here on the famous N&C “Mountain Goat” rail spur on his way to meet the Swiss colonists. Moffat wore many hats in his day, and his personal journey is curiously intertwined with so many other local histories that it is hard to imagine that any of it was just a coincidence, if there is such a thing.