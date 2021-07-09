Indy’s Unsolved: Parents of 2 teens killed in east side shooting continue push for justice nearly one year later

INDIANAPOLIS — For the families of two teens, this upcoming weekend marks a sad anniversary, as well as a reminder that they are still having to fight for justice. 16-year-old Brayden Shiflet and 18-year-old Landon Haggard were shot and killed, while a third person was injured, in the early morning hours on July 11, 2020. It happened on the city’s east side in the 2400 block of North Sheridan Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.