Padres' Daniel Camarena, a 28-year-old rookie reliever, hits grand slam off Nationals' Max Scherzer

Camarena pitched two innings against Washington on Thursday, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out two. He also hit a grand slam in his lone plate appearance. Starter Yu Darvish uncharacteristically struggled and was pulled after three innings due to back/hip tightness, giving Camarena an opportunity to pitch with San Diego down by six runs. The deficit grew to eight after Camarena allowed a two-run homer to Trea Turner in the fourth inning, but the reliever made up for the mistake by clubbing a grand slam off Max Scherzer in the bottom of the frame. According to the Padres' official Twitter account, Camarena became the second pitcher in major-league history -- and the first since 1898 -- to smack a grand slam for his first big-league hit. The big moment probably won't impact Camarena's role in the bullpen or long-term place on the club, but it was the biggest hit in what turned into an epic Padres comeback.