Padres' Daniel Camarena, a 28-year-old rookie reliever, hits grand slam off Nationals' Max Scherzer

By R.J. Anderson
CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego Padres reliever Daniel Camarena, a 28-year-old rookie making only his second career big-league appearance on Thursday night, authored a moment that may define his career by hitting a grand slam against Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer. Camarena did his deed in the fourth inning, with the Padres trailing...

