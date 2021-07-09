Cancel
Presidential Election

Stephen Miller: Biden ‘Dealt Better Hand’ Than Any ‘President in History’

By Justin Baragona
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 11 days ago

Former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller claimed on Thursday night that former President Donald Trump left the country in the best shape of any outgoing president in history, insisting nobody had it easier than President Joe Biden. “No president in history has been dealt a better hand on day one...

